Festive rush, encroachments by shopkeepers in markets lead to chaos on roads

Phagwara, November 11
Huge rush of vehicles, inadequate parking space and temporary encroachments on roads by shopkeepers have triggered a major traffic situation in city markets ahead of Diwali.
Haphazard and illegal parking have made the crisis even more severe for commuters.
Though Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal had tried to educate shopkeepers to avoid encroachments but neither shopkeepers nor MC employees bothered about the advice-cum-instructions to follow rules. Several shopkeepers have extended their shops even up to middle of the road. City traffic police in-charge Aman Kumar said they would not allow anyone to break the rules and offenders would be penalised. Several shopkeepers have even installed temporary tents for selling their goods by openly violating the rules.
Vatsala Gupta, SSP, Kapurthala, has instructed policemen to maintain law and order in the city. Phagwara SP Gurpreet Singh Gill said the police were putting its best to control the traffic but as some places cops were seen helpless to control traffic violators.
