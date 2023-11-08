Festive season: Mock drills held to check readiness

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Mock drills and a flag march were organised by the fire brigade and the Tehbazari Department of the Municipal Corporation here ahead of Diwali. The flag march started from the office of the fire brigade and passed through Jyoti Chowk, Rainak Bazar and Sheikhan Bazar.

Shopkeepers of these narrow markets were asked to remove their belongings from streets.

“Due to congested

lanes, it becomes difficult for the fire brigade to reach the spot where fire breaks out during Diwali. So, we advise you to remove encroachments,” said officials, who were part of the drill.

Apart from this, people were also asked to clean their terraces and remove items that can catch fire.

“The Fire Department also held mock drills to remain ready in case of any untoward incident during the festive season,” the officials said.

#Diwali