Festive season: Mock drills held to check readiness

Jalandhar, November 7
Mock drills and a flag march were organised by the fire brigade and the Tehbazari Department of the Municipal Corporation here ahead of Diwali. The flag march started from the office of the fire brigade and passed through Jyoti Chowk, Rainak Bazar and Sheikhan Bazar.
Shopkeepers of these narrow markets were asked to remove their belongings from streets.
“Due to congested
lanes, it becomes difficult for the fire brigade to reach the spot where fire breaks out during Diwali. So, we advise you to remove encroachments,” said officials, who were part of the drill.
Apart from this, people were also asked to clean their terraces and remove items that can catch fire.
“The Fire Department also held mock drills to remain ready in case of any untoward incident during the festive season,” the officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...