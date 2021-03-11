Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 19

Unlike the impressive performance of the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccination programmes, the drive to administer booster dose is not gaining momentum in the district.

While over 19 lakh and over 18 lakh people have received the first and second doses of the Covid vaccine in the district, the precautionary booster dose vaccine has been administered to only over 1 lakh people in Jalandhar.

A total of 40,01,311 Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered in the district until Thursday (August 18). As many as 19,50,990 people have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination and 18,73,533 people have received the second dose in the district. The dose has been administered to a considerably lesser number of people — 17,67,888 people have received the precautionary dose in the district.

With very few people left to receive the first and second doses of Covid vaccine, the majority of Covid-19 vaccines currently being administered is the precautionary dose. Nearly 400 people received the precautionary dose of the Covid vaccine today.

Additonally, the 18-plus population in the district is mostly vaccinated followed by the 15-17 age category and the children in 12 to 14 years of age.

In the 18 plus vaccine category, 98.6 per cent of the population has been covered by the first dose and 95.5 per cent population has been covered by the second dose. Of the total 17,97,861 youngsters above 18 eligible for the vaccination in this age category, 17,73,179 have received the first dose and 17,17,808 have received the second dose.

In the 15-17 age group, out of the 1,12,198 people eleigible, 1,07,865 (96.1 per cent) people have recieved the first dose while 96,414 people (85.9 per cent) have received the second dose. In the 12-14 years of age category, out of 68,394 children eligible for vaccination, 69,946 have (102.3 per cent) have received the first dose while 59,311 children (86.7 per cent) have received the second dose. District Immunisation Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra said, “ Of the 400 people vaccinated today, barring 20 to 25 people getting first or second dose vaccines, most were those getting the precautionary dose... new children have reached 12 years of age after the vaccination was introduced, considerably crossing the original target.”