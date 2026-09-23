Field day: PAU urges farmers to use fertilisers judiciously, test soil

A field day under the National Campaign on ‘Balanced Use of Fertilisers’ was organised at Nauneetpur village in Mahilpur block, with more than 50 farmers participating.

The programme was organised by the Department of Soil Science at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, to sensitise farmers to balanced and integrated nutrient management for sustainable agriculture.

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Dr Gurmeet Singh Dheri, Principal Soil Chemist, stressed the importance of integrating organic manures with inorganic fertilisers to maintain soil fertility, improve crop productivity and nutrient-use efficiency, and ensure long-term soil health.

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Dr Gayatri Verma, Soil Scientist, explained the importance of proper soil sampling and testing before applying fertilisers. She said soil testing helped determine crop nutrient requirements, prevent excessive use of fertilisers and reduce cultivation costs.

Dr Maninder Singh Bons, Associate Director (Training) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Bahowal, briefed farmers on various KVK activities and upcoming training programmes. He urged them to participate in these programmes to benefit from the latest agricultural technologies and also sensitised them to integrated pest management in Rabi crops.

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Dr Gurpratap Singh, Associate Professor (Agronomy) at KVK Hoshiarpur, discussed improved production practices for Rabi crops, emphasising timely farm operations, efficient use of inputs and recommended crop management practices to enhance productivity and profitability.

Sarpanches, progressive farmers and other representatives from Nauneetpur, Saidpur, Punj, Tohlian and Baghoura villages attended the programme.