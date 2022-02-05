Fifth week of 100-day reading campaign begins

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 4

The fifth week of 100-day reading campaign launched by the Education Department for language proficiency of students began this week.

Er Sanjeev Gautam, District Education Officer, Hoshiarpur, said there’s a tremendous response from students and teachers to the “100 Day Reading Campaign”, organised under the “Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab” (PPPP) project.

Sukhwinder Singh, Deputy District Education Officer, said under the fifth week, “Kahani Meri Jubani” an activity will be conducted for students of pre-Primary to Class II and classes III to V. Under this activity a short story will be heard from students. Stories can be taken from student textbooks / slides /library books to prepare for this activity.