'Fikar Not' for docs launched

Jalandhar, March 5
In view of the rising attacks on doctors across the country, the Progressive Dental Society (an organisation of city-based dental surgeons) on Sunday launched a helpline - ‘Fikar Not’ - to help surgeons in case of any kind of distress or emergency situation. Society president Inderjit Singh Marwah said the helpline was aimed at helping all surgeons in case of any kind of distress and emergency situation.
