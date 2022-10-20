Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

A 24-year-old shooting player, Suparna Sharma alias Sandy, tried to end his life by shooting himself with a licenced revolver at his residence at Karol Bagh in Rama Mandi late on Tuesday night.

Wants to go abroad Suparna Sharma alias Sandy was planning to move abroad but he was upset as his file was rejected twice. Sandy’s parents said they were in another room when he took this extreme step. They said when they heard the sound of the gunshot, they rushed to his room and found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors referred him to Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. However, seeing his critical condition, doctors at the Civil Hospital referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh. He is now undergoing treatment at the PGI but his condition remains critical, said police officials.

It was learnt that Sandy had been planning to move abroad but he was upset as his file was rejected twice. Both parents of Sandy are government teachers. They said their son was learning pistol shooting at the PAP. He had also acted in Punjabi movie songs and albums.

SHO, Rama Mandi, Baljinder Singh said the revolver had been seized. He said the matter was under investigation and the statement of Sandy’s parents couldn’t be recorded yet. He added that from the initial information , it was known that the boy was disturbed as his file to move abroad was rejected twice.