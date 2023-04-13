 Filing of papers begins today : The Tribune India

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Filing of papers begins today

To be received till April 20, except April 14, 16: DC

Filing of papers begins today

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal hold a meeting with officials in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 12

Candidates can file their nominations for the 04-Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll from tomorrow. The papers will be filed from 11 am to 3 pm in the office of the Returning Officer.

As per the schedule issued by the Election Commission, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Jaspreet Singh stated that nominations would be received till April 20, except April 14 and 16 i.e. Baisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti and Sunday, respectively.

Dates to remember

  • Scrutiny of papers will be done on April 21
  • Candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 24 (3 pm)
  • Polling to be held on May 10 (Wednesday) from 8 am to 6 pm
  • Counting of votes will take place on May 13 (Saturday)

Scrutiny of papers will be done on April 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 24 (3 pm). He also pointed out that only five persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the office of Returning Officer at the time of filing nominations.

Earlier, Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C also took stock of preparations for the poll process to be started from Thursday through videoconferencing with Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, SSP (Rural) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar and other officials concerned. The officials apprised the CEO of the preparations and arrangements being made to conduct smooth and transparent bypoll.

The Deputy Commissioner said: “A total of 1,972 polling stations have been set up with all the requisite amenities. There are 44 model polling stations in all nine constituencies. There will be webcasting at all polling stations”.

It was also informed that the first rehearsal would be held on April 16 and all necessary cells, teams and committees had already been made active. He said model code of conduct was being enforced in letter and in spirit.

The CEO said polling would be held on May 10 (Wednesday) from 8 am to 6 pm and counting of votes would take place on May 13 (Saturday). The CEO said the election process would be completed on May 15 (Monday). Nomination papers are to be filed in form 2A for the 04-Jalandhar (SC) Parliamentary Constituency Bypoll. Blank forms are available with the Returning Officer. Typed nomination papers will also be accepted, provided they are in the prescribed form.

In order to qualify for a Parliamentary Constituency (Lok Sabha) seat, a candidate should be registered as an elector for any Parliamentary Constituency. Candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll in force. A certificate is also required to make and subscribe to an oath or affirmation in the prescribed form before the Returning Officer concerned or any other person so authorised by the Election Commission of India. The CEO said since there was a holiday on April 14 and 16 on account of Baisakhi/Ambedkar Jayanti (Friday) and Sunday, respectively, nomination papers can’t be presented by the candidate on these days. They can file papers on April 15. Similarly, there is a holiday on April 22 and 23 due to fourth Saturday and Sunday, respectively. So, withdrawal of papers could not be done on these days.

