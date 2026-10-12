Final voter list published, Jalandhar has 15,25,450 voters

Following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 exercise, the final electoral roll of Jalandhar district was published on Monday, revealing a total voter strength of 15,25,450.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General)-cum-Additional District Election Officer Amaninder Kaur provided representatives of recognised political parties with a hard copy of the voter list and a soft copy without photographs following its final publication.

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Providing information, she stated that the final voter list had been prepared with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. She said the draft voter list was published on August 13 and claims and objections were received until September 12. She stated that the claims and objections received during the notice stage were disposed of by October 8. She said following the final publication, the total number of voters in the district stands at 15,25,450, including 7,78,194 male, 7,47,203 female and 53 third-gender voters.

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Providing constituency-wise information, the Additional Deputy Commissioner stated that following the final publication, the Phillaur constituency has a total of 1,88,005 voters, including 96,985 male, 91,014 female and six third-gender voters.

Similarly, Nakodar has a total of 1,79,354 voters, including 92,521 male, 86,829 female and 4 third-gender voters, while Shahkot has a total of 1,68,393 voters, including 86,746 male, 81,641 female and six third-gender voters.

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Similarly, Kartarpur has 1,77,096 voters, including 90,927 male, 86,164 female and five third-gender voters. Jalandhar West has a total of 1,63,415 voters, including 81,863 male, 81,540 female and 12 third-gender voters, while Jalandhar Central has a total of 1,47,645 voters, including 73,856 male, 73,785 female and four third-gender voters.

Jalandhar North has a total of 1,68,009 voters, including 84,824 male, 83,179 female and six third-gender voters. Jalandhar Cantonment has a total of 1,76,638 voters, including 89,441 male, 87,192 female and five third-gender voters, while Adampur has a total of 1,56,895 voters, including 81,031 male, 75,859 female and five third-gender voters.

She stated that the final voter list can be viewed on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, http://www.ceopunjab.gov.in/index and the Jalandhar district website, http://jalandhar.nic.in.

In addition, the voter list is also available at the District Election Office, the offices of the Assembly constituencies and with the Booth Level Officers concerned.

She also expressed gratitude to all political parties for their cooperation in completing the SIR process. Election Tehsildar Dr Deepak Raj was also present at the meeting.