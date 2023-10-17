Final voters’ list to be out on Nov 10

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 16

Despite the picture not being clear about elections to the civic body, the administration has started its preparations.

Karnail Singh, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kapurthala, at a review meeting called to assess the smooth conduct of polls, said, “The administration is all set to prepare voters’ list with the qualifying date of January 1, 2023. The draft of voters’ list would be published on October 21 after the preparation of electoral rolls up to October 19.”

The DC said people could file claims and objections up to October 31. The claims and complaints would be disposed of on November 8. The final voters’ list would be published on November 10, he added. —

