Finally, sports funds for govt schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 17

Most government schools lack grounds, sports kits and equipment, a while a majority of the middle-level schools don’t even have any grounds. Recently, when officials of the Sports Department visited the schools to identify talent in schools, they had to make students perform in the classes, or at the verandah because of no playgrounds.

The sports wing of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), in a circular to the District Education Officers, informed that under ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’, a government primary school will get Rs 5,000 for sports and physical education activities, a middle school Rs 10,000 and a senior secondary school Rs 25,000.

The amount would be distributed to the schools by the respective District Education Officers. In the circular, it is mentioned that a three-member committee will be formed at the school level and the requirement of the school related to sports and physical education activities will be monitored. The circular also reads that the provision of ground according to the number of students must be there in the schools.

A government school teacher from Nakodar said the sports infrastructure didn’t exist on the ground. “We hardly receive grants. Even if we do, it is so minimal that it’s impossible to buy anything with it,” the teacher rued.

Whenever, the Education Department organises any tournament or sports event, hardly any funds are provided to teachers. They instead shell money from their own pocket and make arrangements. Also, the students are often seen playing in their casual dresses and without proper shoes. The teachers had also raised objections before state-level games had held. They had alleged no funds or sports kits were released.

The teachers however said if such funds were given properly, it would bring change in the sports scenario in schools.