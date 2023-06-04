Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh today directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to ensure timely completion of all ongoing development projects so that people take the benefit of pro-people initiatives of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government.

Inspects works Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh conducted a whirlwind tour of the city wherein he took stock of all ongoing projects.

The minister visited the Gadaipur road where he checked the 1.9-km-long road construction project coming up a Rs 146.35 lakh

He also inspected two road projects in Kalia Colony and Doordarshan Enclave that are being constructed at an expenditure of Rs 34.25 lakh and Rs 11.31 lakh, respectively

The minister directed the officials concerned and contractors to ensure timely completion of all these projects. He said any sort of inordinate delay would be highly unwarranted and any compromise with the quality would result in strict action against officials responsible. He also directed the officials of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to conduct surprise checking of these projects so as to ascertain that the works were being carried out as per norms fixed by the state government. However, he expressed satisfaction over the quality of works being executed by MC.

The minister also visited the Income Tax Colony and Model Town Market wherein he oversaw the progress of construction of footpaths and establishment of green belts. He also lauded the efforts of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation to launch a special project to ensure growth of saplings and trees on footpaths and pavement by removing concrete around the trees. He stated that earlier it was a common practice to cover all sides of trees and plants with concrete and tiles which halted growth of trees. But now Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has launched special drive to remove such concrete, tiles and bitumen around trees on roads, footpaths and pavements, which is a unique initiative to boost green belt in the city as these trees now would be able to get essential nutrients for their growth.

MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish apprised the minister that all projects were being executed under the strict monitoring of officials. He also assured that all projects would be completed in a time-bound manner as directions in this regards had already been passed to officials and contractors concerned.

Prominent amongst others present on the occasion included Punjab State Container and Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, District Planning Board Chairman Amritpal Singh, AAP leaders Surinder Singh Sodhi, Jagbir Singh Brar, and Dinesh Dhall.