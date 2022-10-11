Finish Nurmahal police station work, DC told

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, October 10

The Financial commissioner, Revenue, has directed the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner to complete the construction of the Nurmahal police station.

In an official communication from the office of the Finance Commissioner, the DC has been told that social activist Dilbag Singh’s representation sent to the Chief Minister on May 27 was sent to him for necessary action and a report be sent within a month to the officer and complainant should be informed directly about the action taken.

Dilbag Singh, social activist, and a resident of Baina Pur village, in a representation to the CM had said the Director, Local Government, had told the Nurmahal Nagar Council that its resolution passed on July 11, 2012 for transferring 6 kanals 18 marlas to the police department for the construction of the building for Nurmahal police station had been rejected as per a decision of the Supreme Court.

He said in another decision of the Supreme Court directions was issued to all state governments to ensure eviction of illegal or unauthorised occupants of gram sabha or panchayat land. “Regularisation should only be permitted in exceptional cases where the lease has been granted under some Government notification to landless labourers or members of SCs/STs, or where there is already a school dispensary or other public utility on the land,” he said, adding the Nurmahal Nagar Council’s resolution was a fit case for approval.

Dilbag Singh said in 2005, the police station Nurmahal was located in a private building. People of the town took initiative and donated the land belonging to Patti of the town and spent Rs 25 lakh for the construction of the building for police station Nurmahal. However, government authorities took no further action to complete the building.