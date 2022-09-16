Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

Hearing a complaint filed by a city-based advocate under Section 133 of the CrPC (for causing nuisance to public) against the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, PSPCL and the DRM, Northern Railways, regarding delay in railway underbridge work at Urban Estate Phase-1, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jalandhar-1, Jai Inder Singh has ordered the MC Commissioner to get the sewerage work completed within two months.

The complaint was filed by advocate Sanjeev Sharma in the court of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jalandhar-1, on January 31 this year. In his complaint, he highlighted the fact that excavation work on the site was started in February by the MC, and during the work, the sewage pipes were damaged due to which the site was indundated by dirty water, making the lives of residents living nearby miserable.

He said the road between LIG flats and Punjab Avenue, where excavation work started, had been lying blocked till date. “The railway underbridge construction work was stopped in March due to non-shifting of an electric pole and electric transformer by the PSPCL. Thereafter, all the authorities concerned were passing the buck on each other over the delay and none was ready to take the responsibility,” said Sanjeev Sharma, adding that the residents till date are facing a lot of inconvenience, they had even held several protests at the site but the MC seems least bothered.

He said many accidents had taken place on the site, and even animals had lost their lives by falling into the deep pit that had appeared after excavation work was left midway. “The entire site lies in pathetic condition. Residents have to think twice before stepping out of their homes, the place has become a living hell”, he said.

Advocate Sharma further informed that the notice was sent to the respondents on May 6 regarding the complaint, but none appeared on their behalf to file a reply. “Therefore, the Sub Divisional Magistrate Jalandhar-1 while disposing of the complaint on September 12, ordered MC Jalandhar to complete the sewerage work within two months”, he said.

The MC Commissioner Devinder Singh, meanwhile, said he would visit the site to take stock of the situation, and would pass orders to the concerned department to complete the work at the earliest.

Construction of rly underbridge delayed

A report regarding the delay in the construction of a railway underbridge at Urban Estate Phase-I was carried in these columns in August. Following which, PSPCL swung into action and got the electric pole and transformer shifted within two days. However, despite assurances that the work to repair damaged sewerage pipes will be started at the earliest, the MC has failed to do the needful.