FIR against 3 travel agents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

The police have booked three travel agents for duping two residents on the pretext of sending them abroad in two separate cases in Nawanshahr.

In the first case, two persons — identified as Gaurav Kumar and Sunita Rani — were booked by the police. According to the complainant, the accused couple had taken an amount of Rs 12,15,000 from him on the pretext of helping him move to Canada.

A case has been registered under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014.

In another case, the police have registered an FIR against Patna resident Avdesh Kumar after a woman had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Avdesh had duped him of more than Rs 3 lakh. The woman added that he had assured her that he would help her move to Australia.

The police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014.

#Nawanshahr