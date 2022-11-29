FIR against 3 travel agents

Jalandhar, November 28
The police have booked three travel agents for duping two residents on the pretext of sending them abroad in two separate cases in Nawanshahr.
In the first case, two persons — identified as Gaurav Kumar and Sunita Rani — were booked by the police. According to the complainant, the accused couple had taken an amount of Rs 12,15,000 from him on the pretext of helping him move to Canada.
A case has been registered under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014.
In another case, the police have registered an FIR against Patna resident Avdesh Kumar after a woman had filed a complaint with the police, alleging that Avdesh had duped him of more than Rs 3 lakh. The woman added that he had assured her that he would help her move to Australia.
The police have registered a case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act, 2014.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...