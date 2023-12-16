FIR against stone crusher owner for illegal mining

Talwara, December 15
The police have registered a case against a stone crusher owner for indulging in large-scale illegal mining near Dhulal village.
After late night checking by officials of the Mining Department, a written complaint was given by Mining Department Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Sandeep Kumar at the police station. A case was registered against the stone crusher owner under the Mines and Minerals Act and further action was initiated.
Yesterday, a team of the Mining Department led by Sandeep Kumar, SDO, Dasuya, after receiving information about illegal mining inspected the said site in the Kandi area. During inspection, the team observed that stones were illegally excavated on a large scale near Dhulal village falling under Talwara block. No written approval in any way related to mining was taken from the office located in Hoshiarpur or Dasuya. A case was registered against the owner of Malwa Stone Crusher on the basis of the complaint received by the SDO, Mining Department, Dasuya.
