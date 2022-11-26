FIR against three for flaunting weapons

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 25

The Punjab Police have been actively taking action against those who are showcasing weapons on social media. Such cases are being witnessed from various districts.

Today, in three different cases, FIRs were registered against three men for posting on social media with weapons in Nawanshahr too. The cases have been registered in Sadar Nawanshahr, Balachaur and Rahon blocks.

In Sadar Nawanshahr, a man posted his picture on Instagram in which he was seen bragging weapons. He posted a selfie posing with various weapons and a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In Rahon, a man posted a selfie with weapons on his Facebook account. Along with the picture, he posted a caption ‘Feeling super in Rahon’. An FIR was registered against him.