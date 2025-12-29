DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / FIR registered in forgery, cheating case in Nakodar

FIR registered in forgery, cheating case in Nakodar

4 booked for allegedly forging documents to manipulate property records; probe under way

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nakodar, Updated At : 10:33 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

Mehatpur Police here have registered an FIR against four people on charges of conspiracy, cheating and forgery following an inquiry ordered by the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP.

Advertisement

The case stems from a complaint filed by Manjit Singh of Shah Salyampur village, who alleged that forged documents, fake seals and stamps were used to fraudulently alter property records in his absence.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh Gill and Hari Ram, residents of Mehatpur; Raman Kumar, a local typist; and Sarbjot Singh, a technical assistant at the Sub-Tehsil office, Mehatpur.

Advertisement

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the FIR was registered on Sunday.

Police said an investigation is under way and no arrests have been made so far. Authorities said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts