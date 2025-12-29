FIR registered in forgery, cheating case in Nakodar

Mehatpur Police here have registered an FIR against four people on charges of conspiracy, cheating and forgery following an inquiry ordered by the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Manjit Singh of Shah Salyampur village, who alleged that forged documents, fake seals and stamps were used to fraudulently alter property records in his absence.

The accused have been identified as Jaswinder Singh Gill and Hari Ram, residents of Mehatpur; Raman Kumar, a local typist; and Sarbjot Singh, a technical assistant at the Sub-Tehsil office, Mehatpur.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, the FIR was registered on Sunday.

Police said an investigation is under way and no arrests have been made so far. Authorities said strict action will be taken against those found guilty.