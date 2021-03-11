Fire at Pong Dam Power House

Talwara, June 3
A fire broke out at the switch yard of the Pong Dam Power House located at the dam site on Thursday late evening. The reason behind the fire is said to be a sudden burst of a transformer installed there. Fire Department personnel at the dam site extinguished the fire with much effort. Bachittar Singh, the leading fire man of the BBMB, was in his office when a loud explosion was heard from the yard. The transformer burnt to ashes. Soon after the incident, all employees of the department, rushed to the site and doused the flames. Due to this incident, electricity of the Talwara Township Colony and Amroh sub-station of the PSPCL remained suspended for about two hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police