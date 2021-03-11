Fire at Pong Dam Power House

Our Correspondent

Talwara, June 3

A fire broke out at the switch yard of the Pong Dam Power House located at the dam site on Thursday late evening. The reason behind the fire is said to be a sudden burst of a transformer installed there. Fire Department personnel at the dam site extinguished the fire with much effort. Bachittar Singh, the leading fire man of the BBMB, was in his office when a loud explosion was heard from the yard. The transformer burnt to ashes. Soon after the incident, all employees of the department, rushed to the site and doused the flames. Due to this incident, electricity of the Talwara Township Colony and Amroh sub-station of the PSPCL remained suspended for about two hours.