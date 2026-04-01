Fire at scrap godown, migrants get trapped in Jalandhar

A fire broke out at a scrap godown on the Kala Sanghian road in Jalandhar on Saturday. There were families of migrants from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal living in shanties around the godown who got trapped in the fire. Though there was no loss of life in the incident, a few migrants suffered minor burn injuries and were quickly provided medical relief.

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As many as six to seven fire extinguishers were pressed into service to douse the flames. At least four children got trapped in the fire and were rescued with the help of villagers from the area who quickly came for their help.

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Along with the Fire Department teams, the police also turned up for the rescue operation which lasted for nearly an hour. Officials of the Fire Department said recyclable scrap items collected door-to-door were being dumped in the yard. They said some inflammable item from within the dump perhaps led to the fire, especially since the day temperature had also been rising.

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Maninder Singh, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, said, “We sent six to seven fire extinguishers to the spot after refilling them. The operation continued till around 10.30 pm. Shanties were completely destroyed in the blaze.”