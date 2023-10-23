Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

A massive fire broke out at a three-storey building in Model Town here this afternoon. No loss of life was reported in the incident. After receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot and controlled the blaze after an hour.

The building houses a bank and a restaurant, Being Sunday, the bank was closed today. However, persons who were inside the building, particularly those in the restaurant on the top floor, were rescued swiftly. Officials from the Division No. 6 police station reached the spot.

Eyewitnesses raised the alarm after noticing flames emanating from the first floor of the building and the restaurant area.

Fire brigade officials said they got information about the fire around 12:40 pm. They reached the spot within 10 minutes and brought the blaze under control within an hour. They suspect that sparks from welding work within the building might have caused the fire.

Police officials said timely response from the fire brigade team prevented the blaze from spreading further. Preliminary investigations revealed welding sparks as the likely cause of the fire. However, other potential factors were also being examined.