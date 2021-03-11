In Brief

Fire breaks out at bank premises near Mahilpur

Fire breaks out at bank premises near Mahilpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Bank of Baroda branch near Mahilpur bus stand got engulfed in a major fire on Tuesday morning. While the entire furniture, counters and the set up of the bank got completely burnt, the cash which was kept in the locker remained safe. The cause of the fire was said to be short circuit, though Mahilpur police team also reached the spot to check for any sabotage attempt. Bank manager Nirdosh Kumar said he got a call this morning that smoke was billowing out from the shutter. “I and the bank staff rushed to the branch and found the entire premises engulfed in flames. Fire brigade teams were rushed in but the damage had already been done. Thankfully, the cash kept in the branch remained safe,” he said. OC

Make Nawanshahr plastic free: DC

Nawanshahr: Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Tuesday exhorted the people to shun the use of plastic carry bags and support the administration in making Nawanshahr a plastic-free city. While distributing 130 hygiene kits among safai karamcharis, Randhawa said use of plastic bags damages the environment and appealed to the people to switch over to alternative products such as jute bags. He said these environment-friendly bags can be instrumental in eliminating the environmental problem being caused by plastic bags. The DC expressed hope that the active support and cooperation of the people, Nawanshahr would be frontrunner city as a clean, green, pollution and plastic-free district. TNS

100 hygiene kits distributed

Nawanshahr: DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and SSP Sandeep Sharma distributed 100 hygiene kits among safai sewaks and sewermen of Banga Municipal Council in Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Randhawa said the administration would leave no stone unturned for well-being of poorest of the poor and it would safeguard their interests at every cost. He said these kits comprise hand washing soaps, liquid handwash, pair of gloves, masks and other items. Randhawa and the SSP also paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh and his father Kishan Singh at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial. TNS

Two arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: Garhshankar police have arrested two persons and seized 14 injections and 510 intoxicating tablets from their possession. ASI Baljinder Singh said two persons were spotted near Kot Fatuhi canal and both tried to flee after spotting the police teams. Upon checking, the intoxicants were recovered from their possession. The duo has been identified as Pardeep Kumar alias Manga and Ramandeep Singh alias Roma hailing from Nagdipur village in Mahilpur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Sonia Gandhi approves Sunil Jakhar's removal from Congress posts, ex-PPCC chief to stay in party

2
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

5
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

6
Punjab

Kumar Vishwas files quashing petition against Punjab before Punjab and Haryana High Court

7
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

9
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

10
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast

Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of Health and Home depts at his residence

Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs

The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

1 dead in brawl over bill payment at restro-bar in Noida mall

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema