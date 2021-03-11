Fire breaks out at bank premises near Mahilpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The Bank of Baroda branch near Mahilpur bus stand got engulfed in a major fire on Tuesday morning. While the entire furniture, counters and the set up of the bank got completely burnt, the cash which was kept in the locker remained safe. The cause of the fire was said to be short circuit, though Mahilpur police team also reached the spot to check for any sabotage attempt. Bank manager Nirdosh Kumar said he got a call this morning that smoke was billowing out from the shutter. “I and the bank staff rushed to the branch and found the entire premises engulfed in flames. Fire brigade teams were rushed in but the damage had already been done. Thankfully, the cash kept in the branch remained safe,” he said. OC

Make Nawanshahr plastic free: DC

Nawanshahr: Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa on Tuesday exhorted the people to shun the use of plastic carry bags and support the administration in making Nawanshahr a plastic-free city. While distributing 130 hygiene kits among safai karamcharis, Randhawa said use of plastic bags damages the environment and appealed to the people to switch over to alternative products such as jute bags. He said these environment-friendly bags can be instrumental in eliminating the environmental problem being caused by plastic bags. The DC expressed hope that the active support and cooperation of the people, Nawanshahr would be frontrunner city as a clean, green, pollution and plastic-free district. TNS

100 hygiene kits distributed

Nawanshahr: DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and SSP Sandeep Sharma distributed 100 hygiene kits among safai sewaks and sewermen of Banga Municipal Council in Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Randhawa said the administration would leave no stone unturned for well-being of poorest of the poor and it would safeguard their interests at every cost. He said these kits comprise hand washing soaps, liquid handwash, pair of gloves, masks and other items. Randhawa and the SSP also paid rich tributes to Bhagat Singh and his father Kishan Singh at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Museum and Memorial. TNS

Two arrested with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: Garhshankar police have arrested two persons and seized 14 injections and 510 intoxicating tablets from their possession. ASI Baljinder Singh said two persons were spotted near Kot Fatuhi canal and both tried to flee after spotting the police teams. Upon checking, the intoxicants were recovered from their possession. The duo has been identified as Pardeep Kumar alias Manga and Ramandeep Singh alias Roma hailing from Nagdipur village in Mahilpur.