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Home / Jalandhar / Fire breaks out at cotton-carding shop in Chachoki village near Phagwara

Fire breaks out at cotton-carding shop in Chachoki village near Phagwara

Shop, machinery reduced to ashes; owner suffers burn injuries

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 03:31 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped Chachoki village near Phagwara after a blast-like incident inside a cotton-carding machine triggered a major fire, gutting the shop and the machinery installed inside. The shop owner, Musmul, also suffered burn injuries to his hands in the incident.

According to information, the incident occurred while the cotton-carding machine was in operation. A sudden loud bang, described as similar to a firecracker explosion, reportedly emanated from the machine, following which flames erupted and quickly engulfed the shop. The fire spread rapidly, leaving the owner with little time to prevent the damage.

The intensity of the blaze was such that the shop and the cotton-carding machine were completely destroyed. Other machinery and material stored inside the establishment were also damaged, resulting in substantial property loss. Musmul sustained burns to his hands while trying to deal with the fire.

Fire tenders from Phagwara rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after about half an hour of firefighting efforts.

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The exact cause of the blast-like sound and the subsequent fire is yet to be ascertained. The total financial loss incurred in the incident has not been assessed so far.

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