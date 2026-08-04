Fire breaks out at Jalandhar Civil Hospital, patients evacuated

A fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar around 5:30 am on Tuesday, triggering panic among patients and attendants. Four patients admitted in the ward were evacuated by hospital staff and shifted to the trauma ward.

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According to eyewitnesses, the fire may have started after an air conditioner overheated, leading to a short circuit. Thick black smoke soon filled the ward as flames spread to nearby items, following which the fire brigade was immediately alerted.

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Fire officials brought the blaze under control. Preliminary reports suggested that the fire started in an air conditioner and later spread to another AC unit and the electrical wiring of the room, damaging the electrical system.

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A visitor's clothes and medical reports kept near the air conditioner were also damaged in the fire.

“Everything happened so fast. We rushed out as smoke filled the ward. My clothes and medical reports were damaged. Thankfully, everyone was safe, but it is frightening to think what could have happened if the fire had spread further,” the visitor said.

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Hospital security in charge said there was no loss of life or injuries and all patients were safe. However, beds, mattresses, electrical equipment and other items in the ward were destroyed, while the walls were blackened due to the smoke.

Medical Superintendent Dr Namita Ghai said, "We have shifted the patients admitted in the ward to the trauma ward. As a precautionary measure, we have also evacuated patients from the adjoining labour room and gynaecology wards. Around 60 patients had been safely evacuated by 6.15 am. Fortunately, no one was injured. We are examining the electrical wiring, and the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after a detailed inspection.”