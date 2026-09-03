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Home / Jalandhar / Fire breaks out at mattress factory in Jalandhar

Fire breaks out at mattress factory in Jalandhar

Around 10 fire tenders are pressed into service

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:43 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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The fire at the factory in Jalandhar on Thursday. A grab from a Tribune video by Malkiat Singh
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A fire broke out at a mattress factory on Basti Peer Daad Road here on Thursday.

It sent thick plumes of smoke into the sky and led to panic among workers and locals.

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The fire broke out at around 9.15 am when workers were present in the factory. As soon as the blaze was noticed, the workers rushed out of the premises to safety. During this, one of the workers slipped and suffered injuries. He was rushed to hospital.

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Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Maninder Singh said around 10 fire tenders were pressed into service.

A few vehicles were gutted in the fire. The exact cause of the blaze is not immediately known. Officials said they would speak to the factory owner to ascertain the circumstances that led to the fire.

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The incident caused panic among those living near the factory.

Rakesh Agnihotri, a local, said the situation was frightening as the fire appeared to pose a threat to nearby houses.

"The administration must take steps to ensure that industrial units are not allowed to operate in residential areas," he said.

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