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Home / Jalandhar / Fire breaks out at restaurant in Sultanpur Lodhi, property worth lakhs destroyed

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Sultanpur Lodhi, property worth lakhs destroyed

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:33 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped the area on Wednesday morning after a massive fire broke out at Fun Bites Restaurant, located opposite the Civil Hospital in Sultanpur Lodhi. The incident was reported at around 5 am, following which a large number of people gathered at the spot.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke and flames were initially noticed coming from inside the restaurant. At first, they suspected that a tandoor might have been burning inside the premises. However, the flames intensified rapidly and soon engulfed a major portion of the restaurant.

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The fire caused extensive damage to furniture, kitchen equipment and other items kept inside the restaurant, with a large quantity of material reportedly reduced to ashes. The intensity of the blaze also created panic among people in the surrounding area.

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After receiving information about the incident, the fire brigade was alerted. A firefighting team reached the spot and, after considerable efforts, managed to bring the flames under control.

Fortunately, no loss of life or injuries have been reported in the incident. Preliminary information suggests that the restaurant owner has suffered property losses running into lakhs of rupees.

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The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The authorities concerned are investigating the incident and the precise cause of the blaze is expected to be established after completion of the inquiry.

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