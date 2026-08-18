Fire breaks out at Satluj Hospital in Phagwara, 2 generators damaged

Panic gripped the administration and hospital staff after a fire broke out at Satluj Hospital on Plai Road in Phagwara. The blaze reportedly started in generators installed on the hospital's fourth floor.

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According to information available, hospital staff noticed smoke coming from a running generator and immediately alerted the Fire Brigade. Staff members initially tried to control the flames using fire extinguishers, but the fire intensified before firefighters arrived.

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A Fire Brigade team reached the hospital with two vehicles and brought the situation under control after considerable effort.

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Dr Gurinder Pal Singh said smoke was first noticed coming from the generator, following which staff members went to the fourth floor and found it engulfed in flames.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. However, two generators were damaged in the fire.

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A preliminary assessment suggests that a short circuit may have occurred after a prolonged power outage forced the generators to operate for an extended period. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.