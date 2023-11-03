Fire breaks out at vacant plot

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

A massive fire broke out at an empty lot near Guru Ravidass Chowk. A huge quantity of discarded rubber waste was dumped at the plot.

The fire brigade team managed to douse the flames after approximately one and a half hours. They used liquid foam to contain the flames. Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be

ascertained, it is suspected that someone lit the garbage, leading to rapid escalation.

Fire brigade officials received a distress call from the control room about the fire in the

vicinity of Ravidass Chowk. After getting information, three fire tenders reached the spot.

Meanwhile, there was no report of any casualty. A substantial amount of rubber waste was burnt to ashes in the incident.

Fire officials said a comprehensive report on the incident would be compiled and submitted to higher officials. The report was expected to shed light on the exact cause of the fire. After getting information about the incident, officials from the Division Number 5 police station reached the spot and managed traffic around the chowk.