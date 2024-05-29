Fire breaks out in Talwara jungles

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 28

Due to the rise in temperature, incidents of fire are also increasing in jungles of Talwara. According to information, fire had been raging in forests of Talwara block since the last two days. The fire that broke out in Bhol Bhadmaniya and Sukhchainpur villages on Sunday afternoon have caused massive damage to the flora and fauna in the forest. On Monday, a fire that broke out in C-2 compartment of the forest of the Forest Department at Vankaranpur village, had become severe by Tuesday afternoon.

Similarly, agricultural residue on the Sansarpur Terrace road caught fire and it suddenly spread in the surrounding areas. Forest Range Officer Lakhwinder Pal Singh and Forest Block Officer Ranjit Singh of the Forest Department, Talwara range II, struggled with their teams to bring the fire under control.

Lakhwinder Pal Singh, Forest Range officer, Talwara II, said the cause of recent fire in the forest could be someone’s mischief or a burning beedi thrown in the jungle, or sparks from the burning crop residue flying into nearby forests.

