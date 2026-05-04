icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Fire breaks out in telecom tower room in Kapurthala

Fire breaks out in telecom tower room in Kapurthala

No casualties reported

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:59 PM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Smoke billows out from tower room in Kapurthala.
Advertisement

A sudden fire in a telecom tower room atop a residential building triggered panic in Sheikhupur of Kapurthala on Sunday morning. While no injuries or loss of life were reported, the incident resulted in significant damage to technical equipment worth lakhs of rupees.

Advertisement

The fire broke out around 11 am in a room housing a BSNL network tower on the rooftop of a house owned by Inderjit Singh. Eyewitnesses said thick black smoke was seen billowing from the tower room before it quickly turned into a blaze, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

Advertisement

Demonstrating the presence of mind, the homeowner immediately alerted the fire brigade. Fire Officer Gurpreet Singh stated that the department received the emergency call at 11:04 am, following which a three-member team was dispatched without delay. Equipped with fire tenders, the team reached the site swiftly.

Advertisement

Firefighters worked diligently for nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control. Their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to the main residential structure and adjoining properties, averting a potentially larger disaster in the densely populated locality.

Officials confirmed that although there were no casualties, the fire destroyed machinery and equipment installed in the tower room. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, preliminary assessments suggest the possibility of an electrical fault or overheating within the equipment.

Advertisement

The authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the precise cause ando evaluate adherence to safety norms in such installations. The incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and fire safety compliance for telecom infrastructure, particularly when located within residential premises.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts