Fire breaks out in telecom tower room in Kapurthala

A sudden fire in a telecom tower room atop a residential building triggered panic in Sheikhupur of Kapurthala on Sunday morning. While no injuries or loss of life were reported, the incident resulted in significant damage to technical equipment worth lakhs of rupees.

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The fire broke out around 11 am in a room housing a BSNL network tower on the rooftop of a house owned by Inderjit Singh. Eyewitnesses said thick black smoke was seen billowing from the tower room before it quickly turned into a blaze, triggering panic in the neighbourhood.

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Demonstrating the presence of mind, the homeowner immediately alerted the fire brigade. Fire Officer Gurpreet Singh stated that the department received the emergency call at 11:04 am, following which a three-member team was dispatched without delay. Equipped with fire tenders, the team reached the site swiftly.

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Firefighters worked diligently for nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control. Their timely intervention prevented the fire from spreading to the main residential structure and adjoining properties, averting a potentially larger disaster in the densely populated locality.

Officials confirmed that although there were no casualties, the fire destroyed machinery and equipment installed in the tower room. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however, preliminary assessments suggest the possibility of an electrical fault or overheating within the equipment.

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The authorities are expected to conduct a detailed inspection to ascertain the precise cause ando evaluate adherence to safety norms in such installations. The incident highlights the importance of regular maintenance and fire safety compliance for telecom infrastructure, particularly when located within residential premises.