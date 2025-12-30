DT
Home / Jalandhar / Fire during refuelling: Youth suffers burns

Fire during refuelling: Youth suffers burns

Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:50 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
A young man sustained serious burn injuries after a sudden fire erupted while he was refuelling his scooter at a petrol pump near the industrial area close to the Ojhla railway line. The incident triggered panic at the fuel station as flames engulfed the vehicle within moments.

According to preliminary information, the victim, identified as 25-year-old Vikas, a resident of the industrial area, was getting petrol filled when the fire broke out unexpectedly. Before he could react, he was caught in the blaze and suffered severe burns. People present at the spot immediately raised an alarm and helped extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

Vikas was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had sustained approximately 35 percent burn injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment and remains under medical supervision. Hospital authorities stated that his condition is being monitored.The exact cause of the fire is yet to be officially determined.

The authorities have initiated an inquiry to ascertain whether safety protocols at the petrol pump were being followed at the time of the incident. The episode once again highlights the critical importance of strict adherence to safety norms at fuel stations to prevent such life-threatening accidents.

