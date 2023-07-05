Fire outbreak at plywood factory

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, July 4

A fire incident was reported at Century Plywood Factory located in Daulowal village on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road this morning. According to information, while repairing the embossing machine in the factory, oil suddenly leaked due to which the fire started because of the high temperature. Machines worth crores were reduced to ashes.

Fire engines of the company and the fire brigade reached the spot and extinguished the flames with great difficulty. According to sources, work had to be stopped in the affected part of the factory to prevent any loss of life. Medium density fibreboard (MDF) worth crores was there inside the factory but due to the promptness of workers and other staff, a major accident was avoided.