Firefighters ready for any eventuality: Phagwara MC

Phagwara, October 12

Pulling up its socks to tackle any mishap during the upcoming festival season, Phagwara Municipal Commissioner Dr Nayan Jassal today released helpline numbers of the Fire Department.

Nayan said the Municipal Corporation (MC) was fully geared up to meet any sort of unforeseen challenge in wake of festive season.

Dr Jassal said 18 member fire-fighting crew had been deployed to tackle any fire incident in the city. She said the corporation had four fire tenders, including two multipurpose tenders and two water tenders to cope up with any sort of mishap. She said that in any case of any emergency people could contact on phone number 100 or 01824-261944.

The MC Commissioner said that senior fire officer Suresh Kumar could also be contacted on his mobile number 9464817088. She said they would be on their toes to ensure that people celebrate the festival with full religious zeal and gaiety.