Firemen find extinguishers missing in many restaurants

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

A fire brigade team of the Municipal Corporation visited PPR Market on Friday and was shocked to find out that several restaurants didn’t have any fire extinguisher in their kitchen, and those who have didn’t know how to operate.

A team led by Fire Officer Jaswant Singh visited the area and also gave notices to those who were not fire ready. Singh said a session would be organised with the restaurant owners so that they were trained and know how to use the fire equipment in case of emergency.

The PPR Market Association said a workshop would be conducted in the coming days with the food joint and restaurant owners.