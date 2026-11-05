Firing after dispute over car parking in Jalandhar

An incident of firing over a trifle issue of car parking was reported at Guru Nanak Nagar near Nagra Phatak on Wednesday late evening.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a car belonging to Sahil, resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, was parked outside his house. Some individuals objected to the parking of the vehicle as they needed to shift their belongings and asked for the vehicle to be parked at another location.

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Following an argument over the issue, unidentified persons allegedly opened fire at the parked vehicle and fled the scene.

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Karnail Singh, ACP-North, Jalandhar, stated that upon receiving information, he immediately reached the spot along with the SHO of Police Station Division No. 1 and the police team.

The ACP-North further stated that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from cameras installed in the surrounding area is being examined to identify the persons involved in the incident. The Commissionerate Police is investigating the matter and is in the process of identifying those involved.