Firing at ex-soldier’s house

Panic gripped the area as unidentified youths fired four rounds at the gate of a house in Ramgarh Jhungian village, Garhshankar tehsil, early on Tuesday morning. Garhshankar police arrived at the scene and began investigation.

Advertisement

Satnam Singh, son of Daljit Singh, a former soldier from Ramgarh Jhungian village, said he was sleeping inside when he suddenly heard gunshots. When he emerged from his room, four young men fired four rounds at the gate. He said he suspected that three suspicious young men had come to his house a few days earlier and inquired about his children living abroad, and that this incident appears to have been carried out by them.

SHO, Garhshankar police station, Gagandeep Sekhon told reporters that he immediately reached the spot and started investigations. He claimed that the culprits will be arrested soon.