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Home / Jalandhar / Firing at garment shop in Mahilpur

Firing at garment shop in Mahilpur

Shopkeeper escapes unhurt

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:19 PM Mar 25, 2026 IST
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The police at the cloth shop where gunshots were fired.
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Panic gripped Mahilpur town on Wednesday afternoon when assailants opened fire at a garment shop on Shaheedan Road. The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when three youths riding a motorcycle allegedly fired at “Re Load” clothing store. The shop owner had a narrow escape, while the attackers fled the scene immediately after the incident. The firing shattered the glass of the shop, leaving visible bullet marks.

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Senior police officials, including SP (D) Manpreet Singh, DSP Palwinder Kumar (Chabbewal) and SHO Madan Singh, along with a police team, rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

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According to preliminary information, shop owner Jassi, resident of Gajjar, stated that he was present at the shop when the attackers arrived on a motorcycle, fired shots and escaped.

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The Mahilpur police have registered the case and started a probe to identify and apprehend the culprits.

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