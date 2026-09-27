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Home / Jalandhar / Firing at house by youths sparks panic in Kapurthala village

Firing at house by youths sparks panic in Kapurthala village

Police launch manhunt

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 06:16 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Police have registered a case against Gurpreet Singh and started an investigation. Photo for representation
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Panic gripped Dhaliwal Dona village in Kapurthala late Saturday night after a group of around 20-25 youths allegedly opened fire at a house and reportedly vandalised two houses in the village. The incident is stated to have taken place around 1 am.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Three cartridge shells and one cartridge were reportedly recovered from the scene.

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DSP Sheetal Singh said the name of Monu Dhappai had surfaced as the main accused in the preliminary investigation. He said Dhappai is wanted by the Jalandhar police in connection with two cases. Police teams have been conducting raids at possible hideouts to trace the accused.

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ASI Sandeep Singh said a case was being registered against Dhappai and other unidentified persons on the statement of Sukhpreet Singh, alias Laddi, a resident of Dhaliwal Dona. He said investigators were working to identify all those allegedly involved and determine their individual roles in the incident.

The police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the firing could be linked to a fight that had taken place some time ago near Mand village in Jalandhar district. However, officials said the alleged connection was being verified and all aspects of the incident were being investigated.

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Police teams have been conducting raids at different locations to trace the suspects. Officials said further action would be taken in accordance with law against those found responsible for the firing, alleged vandalism and any other offences established during the investigation.

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