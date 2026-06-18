DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Firing at Shahkot house leaves woman injured; probe on

Firing at Shahkot house leaves woman injured; probe on

Case registered against three persons

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:53 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for re
Advertisement

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a house in Rampur Sandawal village under Shahkot police station, leaving a woman seriously injured. According to information, three masked men entered the house armed with pistols and fired at the occupants before fleeing the spot. The injured has been identified as Manjit Kaur, who was rushed to a hospital.

Advertisement

Family members said they had been opposing alleged drug and gambling activities in the area, which had led to tensions in recent months. They claimed to have received threats earlier as well.

Advertisement

Hence, masked men on a bike came to the village, entered the victims' house and started firing indiscriminately, witnesses said. Soon after, the masked assailants fled the spot.

Advertisement

On the day of the incident, Gurjit Kaur, daughter of Buchan Kaur, had come to visit her mother. The two were in the kitchen when they heard gunshots. As they stepped out, Gurjit sustained a gunshot injury to her leg and was admitted to hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the village, with residents demanding the arrest of those involved.

Advertisement

SHO Shahkot said a case has been registered against three unidentified persons and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts