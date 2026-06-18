Firing at Shahkot house leaves woman injured; probe on

Unidentified assailants opened fire at a house in Rampur Sandawal village under Shahkot police station, leaving a woman seriously injured. According to information, three masked men entered the house armed with pistols and fired at the occupants before fleeing the spot. The injured has been identified as Manjit Kaur, who was rushed to a hospital.

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Family members said they had been opposing alleged drug and gambling activities in the area, which had led to tensions in recent months. They claimed to have received threats earlier as well.

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Hence, masked men on a bike came to the village, entered the victims' house and started firing indiscriminately, witnesses said. Soon after, the masked assailants fled the spot.

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On the day of the incident, Gurjit Kaur, daughter of Buchan Kaur, had come to visit her mother. The two were in the kitchen when they heard gunshots. As they stepped out, Gurjit sustained a gunshot injury to her leg and was admitted to hospital.

The incident triggered panic in the village, with residents demanding the arrest of those involved.

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SHO Shahkot said a case has been registered against three unidentified persons and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.