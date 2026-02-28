Firing incident at Nakodar bus stand creates panic

Unidentified assailants opened fire inside the busy Nakodar bus stand late on Thursday evening before fleeing from the spot after allegedly snatching a motorcycle. The incident, which occurred in the presence of commuters and shopkeepers, created chaos and raised serious questions about the prevailing law and order situation in the area.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident took place when a young man arrived at the bus stand on his motorcycle. Shortly thereafter, a few unidentified youths approached him, leading to a heated exchange. Within moments, one of the accused reportedly fired a shot in the air, triggering panic among passengers waiting for buses. People ran for cover as fear gripped the crowded premises. Taking advantage of the commotion, the accused allegedly snatched the motorcycle and escaped from the scene.

Though no injuries were reported, the sound of gunfire at such a crowded public place left residents deeply shaken. The bus stand, which usually witnesses heavy evening rush, turned into a scene of confusion as commuters scrambled to ensure their safety. Shopkeepers immediately pulled down shutters while bystanders alerted the police.

DSP Nakodar Onkar Singh Brar, SHO Harvinder Singh and other police officials rushed to the spot along with their teams and initiated an investigation. Police sources stated that CCTV cameras installed in and around the bus stand are being examined to identify the culprits. Officials have assured that raids are being conducted and the accused will be apprehended soon.