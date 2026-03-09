Firing outside Banga hospital, extortion angle likely

An incident of firing took place at Mahindra Hospital on the Banga-Mukandpur road on Monday morning.

Two armed youths reportedly came on a bike and fired gunshots outside the hospital, perhaps in a bid to intimidate three doctors, who run the private hospital.

No one was targeted. No one got injured. Some gunshots were spotted on the hospital wall and a bullet shell was also recovered. The hospital owners had allegedly received an extortion call some days back and the police are exploring that angle too. There also have been reports that this could be the handiwork of some ex-employee who wanted to intimidate the doctors. The doctors were reportedly engaged in a surgery when firing took place.

The incident led to panic with residents alleging that there were more people who were getting threatening calls in the town. The police have taken CCTV footages from the area to establish the identity of the accused.

SSP Tushar Gupta said, "We are looking at all angles closely. We have recorded the statement of the doctors. We shall be able to disclose more details only after cracking the case. Our teams are on the job".