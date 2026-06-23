Firing outside Kapurthala restaurant

A firing incident was reported from outside a restaurant in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday, creating panic in the area.

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Purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, showing two motorcycle-borne men involved in the act.

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The incident took place outside Barista Restaurant.

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Confirming it, DSP Dhirendra Verma said that the matter was being investigated seriously. He said police teams were analysing the CCTV footage and gathering evidence to identify those involved.

According to sources, the restaurant owners had received extortion demands a few days ago. Though it is being claimed that one shot was fired, there has been no official confirmation regarding the exact nature of the incident. A source said an Instagram account operating under the name “chan_dhillon307” posted a message taking responsibility for the incident.

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The post said the act was carried out as there was no response to the extortion calls. However, neither the police nor any official has verified the authenticity of this claim.The DSP said no written complaint had been received in the matter so far. Police officials said all possible angles were being probed.