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Home / Jalandhar / First batch of Vajra Corps drone operators completes training

First batch of Vajra Corps drone operators completes training

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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A newly trained drone operator receives a certificate upon completion of the training.
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In a significant stride towards strengthening its technology-enabled warfighting capabilities, the first batch of drone operators of Vajra Corps has completed training under the Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) programme.

The achievement marks an important milestone in the Corps’ sustained efforts to develop a technologically proficient, operationally agile and future-ready force, capable of effectively harnessing emerging technologies in the evolving battlefield environment.

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Lieut Gen Amit Kabthiyal, General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, interacted with the newly-trained operators and commended their dedication upon completion of the training programme. Addressing the operators, he underscored the growing significance of unmanned aerial systems in contemporary military operations and emphasised the need to continuously enhance technical competence, innovation and adaptability. He exhorted the operators to translate their newly-acquired skills into operational excellence and contribute meaningfully towards strengthening the Corps’ combat capabilities.

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The RPTO training programme is aimed at developing a cadre of skilled and competent drone operators with the requisite knowledge and proficiency to undertake unmanned aerial operations. The training enhances their understanding of drone handling, flight operations, safety procedures and practical employment of unmanned aerial platforms. These competencies provide a strong foundation for the effective utilisation of drone technology in surveillance, reconnaissance and battlefield situational awareness.

With unmanned aerial systems emerging as an increasingly important component of modern warfare, the development of trained operators assumes considerable operational significance.

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Their integration into the Corps’ capability development initiatives is expected to contribute towards improved battlefield awareness, faster decision-making and greater responsiveness to emerging operational challenges.

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