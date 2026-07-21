First Person: Need to shift from rote learning to education that builds life skills

The world has changed. Has education? Not long ago, a student who could remember the periodic table, recite historical dates, or translate a textbook definition word-for-word was considered academically good. It was the same equation: learn more facts, get better marks and have a better future. Education systems all over the world were built around this sort of logic and, for most of the 20th century, it worked quite well.

Advertisement

But the world has changed in all forms — and our classrooms haven’t been able to keep up. We are living in the digital era now, and any piece of information — from boiling water to the origins of World War II and algebra equations to medical symptoms — can be reached with a click of the button.

Advertisement

A child in rural Punjab with a smartphone can access the same information as a student at Oxford. With the rise of Google, YouTube, Wikipedia and AI assistants, the human brain has become virtually useless as a storage device. Education today is at a crossroads. One route is a continuation of an outdated model of intelligence, in which the ability to reproduce information under exam pressure is measured. But the other leads to something much more relevant, much more human, and more urgent: a learning environment that prepares the young to think critically, become innovative and be adaptable.

Advertisement

Life skills: The missing curriculum

For generations, the report card has been considered the definitive verdict on a child’s potential. A student who scores 95 per cent is considered bright; one who scores 55 per cent is average or worse. But this metric is dangerously flawed; it has always tested only a small slice of human ability to learn and reproduce information, and education was based on marks, memorisation and the ability to reproduce what was taught. Today, employers across every industry consistently report that something else is required — something that no mark sheet can measure.

Advertisement

Recruiters say that graduates know their subject matter but cannot manage a conflict in a team, communicate their ideas clearly, handle rejection, manage their time, or show up with initiative. Companies spend millions on training new employees in skills that should have been built during their schooling years. This gap is not a coincidence — it is the direct result of an educational model that never prioritised these abilities.

Life skills are the skills that enable people to cope with daily life and be successful. The World Health Organisation says they are important for mental health and good behaviour. But in most schools they are either completely absent or are only a hobby or not at all part of education. These skills can be:

Emotional intelligence — Knowing one’s own feelings and the feelings of others, managing stress, practising empathy, and building healthy relationships. Financial literacy — How money works and budgeting, saving money, avoiding debt traps and making sound economic decisions— basic knowledge that most graduates lack.

Decision-making and problem-solving — How to evaluate options, anticipate consequences, make sound decisions on the fly and under pressure.

Communication and Negotiation— Express ideas and listen, resolve conflicts and advocate for oneself professionally and personally.

Cyber safety and digital literacy — Knowing about the internet and how information can be misappropriated and what to do with your information and use technology ethically and productively.

Civic responsibility — Knowing one’s rights and duties as a citizen, engaging in democratic processes and contributing to the community.

These are not soft skills, a term that overstates their importance. In fact, those are the hardest skills to create and the most lasting ones to carry. A student who has developed a deep knowledge of himself, who can work together across differences and who can survive failure will be better than a student who merely got good grades in exams… every time, at every stage of the system.

Adapt or be left behind. The countries that are aware of this shift are already rethinking education. Finland has redesigned its national curriculum around competencies and holistic development decades ago — and its students are among the top students in the world in terms of learning and well-being and adaptability, not just academically but spiritually and psychologically.

(As told to Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi)