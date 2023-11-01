Fit Bikers Club members to take out march tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 31

Fit Bikers Club is set to take out a march on Thursday, November 2, with a demand to build a park for the city residents on the vacant site of the old court and to preserve the buildings that are more than 100 years old.

The march by the club will begin at the front gate of the Old Courts complex and end at the residence of the Deputy Commissioner here.

A demand letter will be handed over to the DC regarding the aforementioned demands, which thousands of city residents signed on October 23. This information was given by Paramjit Singh Sachdeva after the meeting with the club members. Sachdeva said that on Thursday evening at 5 p.m., a large number of club members will gather at Courts Chowk along with city residents. From there, a march will be taken out towards the Deputy Commissioner’s residence at 5.30 pm.

He further said that through the demand letter, CM Bhagwant Singh will be made aware of the demands of the people of Hoshiarpur.

He added, “We have confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party government will definitely fulfil the residents’ demand for a park.”

Sachdeva further said that at present, the people of the city are forced to walk on the roadside, because of which a lot of times the pedestrians have become victims of accidents. All this could be avoided if there was a park in the city. Munir Nazar, Uttam Singh Sabi, and Gurmail Singh, among others, were present on this occasion.

#Hoshiarpur