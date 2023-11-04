Fit Bikers Club takes out ‘park march’

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 3

Members of the Fit Bikers Club, social organisations and city residents yesterday took out a ‘park march’ from the gate of Old Courts complex to the residence of DC Komal Mittal, demanding the construction of a park on the vacant site of the Old Courts. The memorandum was addresses to the Punjab Government.

The demand letter handed over to the Deputy Commissioner, was signed by thousands of city residents on October 23. Along with this, many social service organisations also handed over the demand letters to the DC. At the beginning of the park march, Fit Bikers Club president Paramjit Singh Sachdeva said, “Keeping the people of the state healthy is the primary duty of the state government and daily morning and evening walks are necessary for health, for which a park is necessary, but not available in the city at present. That is why the city residents are demanding to build a park in place of the Old Courts.”

He said that we have full confidence that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will definitely fulfil this demand of the people of Hoshiarpur. Paramjit Sachdeva said that there is always a fear of an accident while walking on the roadside and that is why the residents of Hoshiarpur should get a park and also more than 100 years old buildings in the Court Complex should be preserved as heritage. Munir Nazar, Gurmail Singh, Tarlochan Singh, Saurav Sharma were also present on the occasion.

