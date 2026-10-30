‘Fit Central’ sports-themed murals unveiled in Jalandhar

Amid the ongoing Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 at Burlton Park, Associate Vice-President of Hockey India and Aam Aadmi Party Jalandhar Central halqa in-charge Nitin Kohli unveiled ‘Fit Central’ wall murals near the DC Park in Old Baradari locality on Wednesday evening. The art work depicts players in action across various sports.

The unveiling was attended by senior sports administrators and representatives of the hockey fraternity. The initiative is part of a campaign led by Kohli, a sports goods manufacturer, to promote sports, fitness and an active lifestyle across the Jalandhar Central constituency by setting up sports courts, walking tracks, open gyms and recreational spaces.

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The inauguration was attended by Bhola Nath Singh, Vice-President of the Asian Hockey Federation; RP Singh, Chief Selector of the India Team; Sekar, Treasurer of Hockey India; and Cdr RK Srivastava, CEO of Hockey India. The event was also attended by hockey players Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh, along with local leaders including Senior Deputy Mayor Balbir Singh Bittu, Shivam Sharma, Naresh Sharma, Ajay Chopra, Tarun Sikka and Dheeraj Seth.

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Under the project, a nature trail is also being developed in the locality. This features a serene, meandering road with date palm trees and lots of vegetation on both the sides. The DC park now renamed as Varinder Ghumman, after the deceased body builder, has a volleyball court, a synthetic badminton court and a walking track.

Under the same project, modern sports playgrounds are being developed across all 23 wards of the constituency, equipped with floodlights, turf walking tracks and facilities for games such as badminton, football, volleyball and cricket. A synthetic volleyball court had been readied in a five-acre park in Surya Enclave and a synthetic badminton court has been constructed in Adarsh Nagar Park. Another synthetic volleyball court is expected to come up in the Rama Mandi.

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Kohli said, “The art work on the walls aim to communicate a larger message: a city’s identity is shaped not only by its infrastructure but also by the health, sporting spirit and civic consciousness of its people. By using public spaces to promote sports and fitness, the initiative seeks to make these values more visible in the city’s everyday environment.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Kohli said, “Fit Central is about building a culture where fitness and sports become part of everyday life. Our aim is to encourage people, especially the youth, to look at sports not just as a competitive activity but as a way of life. When a city promotes fitness through its public spaces, it sends a message about the kind of future it wants to build.”

He added that Jalandhar has a proud sporting legacy, particularly in hockey and that this heritage should inspire the next generation to take up sports, remain physically active and develop discipline and teamwork qualities.