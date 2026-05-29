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Home / Jalandhar / Five arrested in separate theft cases across Kapurthala

Five arrested in separate theft cases across Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:45 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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In a significant breakthrough against property crimes, the Kapurthala police have arrested five individuals linked to separate burglary and theft incidents across the district. The operations were conducted under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora, IPS and supervised by SP Phagwara Madhavi Sharma, PPS and DSP Phagwara Palwinder Singh, PPS.

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The first series of arrests followed a burglary reported in Begampur, within the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi Police Station. On the night of May 11, thieves targeted the residence of Kamaljit Kaur, decanting the home of numerous appliances including a washing machine, refrigerator, LCD television and two gas cylinders. During the subsequent investigation, police identified and apprehended three suspects: Sahil, Shamsher Singh (alias Mani) and Gurjit Singh, all residents of Begampur. Following their arrest between May 16 and May 17, authorities recovered a cache of stolen goods, including the LCD, refrigerator, cylinders, a juicer-mixer, a hair dryer and an iron rod used in the commission of the crime. Police are currently conducting raids to capture three remaining accomplices identified as Onkar (alias Kari), Gora and Saini.

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In a separate successful operation, Phagwara City police resolved a theft case involving commercial air conditioning units. On the night of May 23, 2026, two mobile phone shops located in the Central Town area—owned by Ashwani Kumar and Arshdeep Dadra—were targeted by thieves who dismantled and stole the AC outdoor units from the rooftops.

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The investigation led to the arrest of Rahul Kanojia and Ashutosh, both residents of Phagwara. Police successfully recovered both stolen AC outdoor units from the suspects.

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