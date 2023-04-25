Five arrested with narcotics

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 24

The district police have arrested five drug peddlers, including a woman, with a large quantity of narcotics, in three different cases. According to the information received, the city police have seized 42 grams of narcotic powder and Mohalla Premgarh resident Jagjit Singh has been arrested in this regard. Similarly, the Mahilpur police station has arrested a woman, Jyoti, a resident of Harta village, with 65 grams of heroin. The Mahilpur police recently waylaid three motorcyclists at a blockade set up at the Harbans Gate in Mahilpur. As many as 23 grams of heroin were seized from the accused. The police have arrested the three accused, Manjinder Singh of Data village, Kulbar Singh of Bassi Hast Khan village and Pawanjit Singh of Suna village.