Five booked for assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked five members of a family on the charge of assaulting a 70-year-old villager. Investigating Officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the suspects were identified as Sewa of Memhuwal Yusaf Pur village and his brothers Vero, Baljit, Sunni and Himmat, alias Pindi. Joginder (70) of the same village complained to the police that the suspects barged into his house and attacked him with weapons while threatening him with dire consequences. The IO said a case had been registered against the suspects. OC

Robbers’ gang member held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a third member of a robbers' gang busted in June 2023. Investigating Officer (IO) Govinder Singh said the suspect was identified as Sucha Singh, alias Bindi, of Mianni village. The IO said a case was registered against the suspect. OC

Two arrested for consuming drugs

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two villagers on the charge of consuming drugs in the open. Investigating Officer (IO) Dilbag Singh said the suspects were identified as Amarjeet Singh of Billi Chaharmi village falling under the Shahkot police station and Sunni Kumar of Bopa Rai Kalan village. The IO said the police recovered currency notes, a lighter and silver foil from their possession. The IO said a case was registered against the duo. OC

Two held for theft at school

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two suspects on the charge of stealing cameras from a government primary school. Investigating Officer (IO) Jaswindar Singh said the suspects were identified as Sonu Singh, his brother Ravi Singh, both residents of Raipur Gujran village. Kamlesh of Parjian Road had complained to the police that the suspects barged into the Government Primary School, Raipur Gujran village, on the night of December 19 and decamped with cameras from rooms. The IO said a case had been registered against the two brothers and their accomplice Gurpreet Singh. OC

43-yr-old man dies by suicide

Phagwara: A man reportedly ended life by suicide by hanging himself from a tree at Khajurala village on Friday. The deceased was identified as Avtar Nath (43). He took the extreme step after dropping his two children at their school, the police said. The cause of suicide could not be ascertained. No suicide note was found near the body. Mental stress could be the reason behind suicide, the police said. The body of the deceased was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. OC

2 nabbed with 5 liquor boxes

Phagwara: The city police have arrested two persons and recovered five boxes of illegal liquor from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Mandip Singh of Kherra village and Kulwant Singh of Jagatpur village. A case under the Excise Act was registered against the two suspects.

